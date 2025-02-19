New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

