New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,902 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 132,970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,973,153.18. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

