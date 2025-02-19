New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 331 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dayforce by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAY opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

