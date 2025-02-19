New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,282 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

