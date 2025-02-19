New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,513 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

