New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,811 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after acquiring an additional 918,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 790,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 630,768 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after acquiring an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.