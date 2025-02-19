News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 204.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,056 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 1,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.31.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

