Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nordson by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Nordson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

