NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 352.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Shares of NVDA opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

