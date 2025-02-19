Quaero Capital S.A. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

