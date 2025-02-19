Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

