Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $169,000.

TIP stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

