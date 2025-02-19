Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

