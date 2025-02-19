Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $30,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 184.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

