Rhumbline Advisers Buys 885,582 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 897.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Super Micro Computer worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

