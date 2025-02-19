Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $459.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.79 and a 200 day moving average of $458.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

