Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $34,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,624 shares of company stock worth $98,478,298. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

DUOL stock opened at $441.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.61 and a 200 day moving average of $300.03. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

