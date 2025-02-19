Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.89 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in F5 were worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in F5 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in F5 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $307.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.