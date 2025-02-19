Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.36 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

