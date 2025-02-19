Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.15 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

