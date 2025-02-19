Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $32,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

