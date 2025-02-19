Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.53 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of GameStop worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

GME stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.81 and a beta of -0.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.68 million. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

