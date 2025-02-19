Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.89 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $554,942. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

