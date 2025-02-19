Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.25 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

