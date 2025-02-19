Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.38%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

