Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.49 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $37,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,497,000 after acquiring an additional 383,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 651,847 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

