Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.56 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $38,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,865 shares of company stock worth $5,952,032. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNM opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.