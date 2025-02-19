Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,389 shares of company stock worth $2,091,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

