Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,181 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,476,000 after purchasing an additional 212,535 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 149,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

