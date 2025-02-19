Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

