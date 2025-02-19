Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of AptarGroup worth $31,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 42.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.