Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,776 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $33,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

