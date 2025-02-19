Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,446 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,173,000 after purchasing an additional 176,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,410,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

