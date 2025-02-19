Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ball were worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ball by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,065,000 after buying an additional 588,282 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 1,335.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 3,599.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ball by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 265,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

