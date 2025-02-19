Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,099,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,396,678.40. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $72,193,305 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 0.7 %

Atlassian stock opened at $315.44 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.