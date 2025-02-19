Savant Capital LLC Buys 395 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

