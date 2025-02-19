Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,475 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 115,910.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after purchasing an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1,601.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.0 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

