Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

