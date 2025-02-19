Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Edison International by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 343,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 291,619 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 62,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.07%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.