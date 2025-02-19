Savant Capital LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 24,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 252,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,719,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.34.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $217.56 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.45.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.