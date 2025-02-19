Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.76. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 89.59%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

