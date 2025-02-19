Savant Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

