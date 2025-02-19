Savant Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,887,000 after buying an additional 1,236,264 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,900. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.51. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

