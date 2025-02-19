Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.