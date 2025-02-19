Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after acquiring an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

