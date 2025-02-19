Solar Stocks To Research – February 17th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to stocks of companies involved in the manufacture, development, or installation of solar energy-related products, such as solar panels and other renewable energy technologies. Investors in solar stocks often look to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions and the increasing adoption of solar power globally. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,183,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,707,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.43. 2,238,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.74 and its 200-day moving average is $294.36. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08.

