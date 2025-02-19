Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Solventum worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Solventum by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Solventum by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

