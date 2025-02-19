Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,050 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 56,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 959,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,635 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.71.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

