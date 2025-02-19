Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $216.38 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.