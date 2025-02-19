TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,827 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Creative Planning raised its position in TC Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.43%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.